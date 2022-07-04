Breezeline's 'Internet Assist Plus' package supports ACP

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., has introduced a new "Internet Assist Plus" package with download speeds up to 100 Mbps for customers who are eligible to receive broadband connectivity at discounted prices through the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Under the program, Breezeline provides eligible households a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands) so that they can stay connected to daily essentials such as telehealth, distance learning, and work from home.

The new 100 Mbps "Internet Assist Plus" service, normally $29.99 per month, is available at no cost for qualifying households after the $30/month ACP credit. The Internet Assist Plus package also includes one free modem. Customers may choose a higher internet speed under the program and apply the $30 credit.

All customers that meet financial eligibility requirements may choose the Breezeline internet package that best fits their household needs. Breezeline will apply the Affordable Connectivity Program discount as a monthly credit against the cost of the broadband service.

Breezeline