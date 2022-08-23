Breezeline launches stream TV service in select markets

CUMBERLAND, Md. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has launched the next generation of TV, "Breezeline Stream TV," in Cumberland, Maryland and in the communities of Davis and Green Spring, West Virginia.

The new, cloud-based TV service seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface. Unlike traditional TVs and set top boxes that receive the TV signal over coaxial cable, Breezeline Stream TV uses IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) technology to deliver hundreds of video channels and thousands of On Demand programs, as well as access to streaming providers.

Breezeline Stream TV gives viewers complete control over their viewing experience, whether at home or on the go:

Access to live TV channels, On Demand programs, DVR recordings and streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Spotify and more.

Live Rewind, Start Over, Catch Up features mean viewers never miss a show.

Up to 300 hours of HD recording with Cloud DVR Max.

Voice command capability with Google Assistant to find a show, open an app, check the weather, or get program recommendations.

With the Breezeline Stream TV app (available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play) viewers can take their shows on the road, including live TV and recordings with Cloud DVR. Breezeline Stream TV is available for new Breezeline TV customers in serviceable areas with a Breezeline internet connection.

Breezeline