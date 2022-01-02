Breezeline expands reach in New Hampshire

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has activated its first residential and business customers in the city of Somersworth, commencing the company's major expansion initiative in the state of New Hampshire.

In November, the company, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, announced it would invest more than $80 million in this fiscal year to expand its reach to nearly 70,000 additional homes and businesses in multiple communities in New Hampshire and West Virginia. In addition to Somersworth, in the coming months the company will provide service to the communities of Concord, Dover, Durham and Madbury in New Hampshire, as well as Westover, Morgantown, Granville and Star City in West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based TV service, seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ for viewing on devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface using the home's WiFi network. Following its launch in Somersworth, Breezeline Stream TV will become available in additional Breezeline service areas throughout the year.

