Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Breezeline expands leadership team

News Wire Feed

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, today announced appointments to its senior leadership team. The three positions will be based at the company's headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Michelle Ramler has been named vice president, marketing, effective June 12, 2023. Ms. Ramler will lead the development and execution of all marketing strategies and activities at Breezeline to drive the company's ambitious growth plans.

Ms. Ramler previously held the role of vice president, marketing for Astound Broadband's West Coast region. She brings more than 20 years of marketing and sales leadership in Fortune 500 and other broadband companies. Prior to joining Astound, she held marketing and sales roles with Cox Communications, Charter Communications and Turner Broadcasting Systems. Her background also includes leading advertising and promotional campaigns for companies such as Coca-Cola, BellSouth and Kodak. Michelle holds a B.A. in Mass Communications from the University of South Florida.

Heather McCallion has been appointed to the newly-created role of vice president, new business opportunities and business transformation, effective May 28, 2023. In this role, Heather leads Breezeline's business transformation efforts, including innovation around new revenue streams and business opportunities, continuous improvement, process efficiencies and project management.

Since 2013, Ms. McCallion has developed and executed Breezeline's product and programming vision. She has been instrumental in evolving the company's product suite, including the ongoing management of wholesale content with programming partners. She also launched major product enhancements, including the company's managed WiFi solution and Stream TV. Ms. McCallion is a board member of the National Content and Technology Cooperative (NCTC), and has held prior leadership roles at NBCUniversal, Starz and Disney. She holds a B.A. from Roanoke College and is a graduate of the WICT Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, and the Harvard University and Stanford University executive education programs.

Shaun Blake has been promoted to vice president, products and programming, effective May 28, 2023. Mr. Blake is now responsible for all existing and new product, programming and pricing strategies.

Mr. Blake joined Breezeline in July 2020 as director, sales operations. Most recently, Shaun served as regional director, technical operations, leading the company's Delmarva region, including South Carolina. Previously, he held finance, operational and auditing roles at Comcast, ManTech and Lockheed Martin. Mr. Blake holds an MBA from the University of Maryland School of Business and a B.S. in Finance from Kean University.

Breezeline has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, as well as pursuing rural broadband expansion initiatives through federal, state and local grant programs. Breezeline has also extended its reach into new markets with Fiber-to-the-Home deployments in multiple communities in New Hampshire, West Virginia and Massachusetts. Additionally, it has introduced a range of customer experience initiatives, including self-service enhancements and a new My Account App, as well as new product launches with its managed WiFi solution (WiFi Your Way) and the new cloud-based Breezeline Stream TV service.

Read the full press release here.

Breezeline

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE