Bouygues Telecom taps Technicolor for 4K/HDR Wi-Fi video device

ATLANTA – Technicolor Connected Home (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) has partnered with Bouygues Telecom (Euronext Paris: Bouygues) – one of the largest network service providers in France with over 26.2 million fixed and mobile subscribers – to develop and deploy a futureproof and premium Android 4K UHD set-top box (STB) integrated with best-in-class Wi-Fi that delivers video experiences for consumers across the French market.

The flexible open platform, called Bbox 4K HDR, allows consumers to experience reliable IPTV-over-Wi-Fi which will enable Bouygues Telecom customers to enjoy a broad spectrum of high-quality TV and Android TV services and applications – including over-the-top (OTT) video content and gaming – over high performing Wi-Fi.

"Bouygues Telecom began with a concept and design for this new STB, and approached Technicolor Connected Home to make the Bbox 4K HDR a reality because of the company's expertise and experience in integrating Android ecosystems. The teams from Bouygues Telecom and Technicolor Connected Home worked together successfully to develop an innovative and enhanced user experience for this next-generation STB platform, connected via Wi-Fi to the gateway, which will deliver premium services and experiences demanded by French consumers in a timely fashion. The Bbox 4K HDR launched on February 28, 2022 and is now available to consumers," said Laure Joslet, Marketing VP for Residential Market at Bouygues Telecom.

The development of this new STB has strengthened the partnership between Bouygues Telecom and Technicolor Connected Home, as the two companies aim to develop state-of-the-art CPE technologies for consumers in France. This is critical because consumers have become increasingly dependent on the highest quality connected home services to support their entertainment, education and professional requirements.

