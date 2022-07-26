Blue Stream Fiber taps Evolution Digital/Plume combo for Wi-Fi 6 platform

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Evolution Digital today announces Blue Stream Fiber, a Coral Springs-based telecommunications provider offering gigabit-speed broadband, as well as video and voice services to residential and commercial customers across Florida, will offer to its customers Evolution Digital's OpenSync-enabled EVO6700AP dual-operational Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) router and mesh beacon.

Evolution Digital's EVO6700AP functions as the main wireless AP in the home or a mesh beacon to extend Wi-Fi coverage to the whole home. This multi-use 802.11ax device enhances Blue Stream Fiber's operations and support with a user-friendly self-installation deployment model through Plume's highly-rated HomePass mobile app, all while increasing ARPU and reducing OPEX.

Available now, EVO6700AP provides out-of-the-box access to Plume's award-winning SaaS Experience Platform featuring a new Smart Home Service bundle that is powered by sophisticated cloud management, AI technology and OpenSync open-source software to enable proactive management of a subscriber's smart-home experience. Plume's sophisticated algorithms monitor and self-optimize Wi-Fi connectivity to every device ensuring a flawless user experience.

Blue Stream Fiber is the first publicly announced service provider to choose Evolution Digital as its OpenSync Wi-Fi hardware supplier. Evolution Digital's EVO6700AP completed OpenSync certification in September 2021.

