Blue Ridge rolls free speed upgrades

PALMERTON, Pa. – Blue Ridge Communications announced today that it is increasing broadband speeds throughout its service area effective May 1, 2022. "We are excited to continue to provide access to fast, reliable, and affordable Internet. This speed increase is part of our team's plan over a year in the making to continue to meet customer demand," said Mark Masenheimer, VP of Blue Ridge.

It is the second time in the past nine months that Blue Ridge has increased its internet speeds and the fifth time since 2017.

Effective May 1, 2022, Blue Ridge will offer the following internet speeds. Prices remain unchanged.

Up to 1 GIG

Up to 500mbps increases to Up to 600mbps

Up to 300mpbs increases to Up to 500mbps

Up to 200mbps increases to Up to 400mpbs

Up to 150mbps increases to Up to 300mbps

Up to 100mbps increases to Up to 200mbps

Up to 25mbps increases to Up to 50mbps

