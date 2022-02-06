Blue Ridge plugs in Vecima for IPTV

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Today, Vecima announced an expansion to its industry-leading MediaScale IP Video Streaming footprint at Blue Ridge Communications, one of the first broadband internet providers in the United States. The Vecima platform is being scaled to handle additional subscribers on the TiVo-fueled Blue Ridge experience and improve delivery of video traffic for customers anywhere in Blue Ridge's network.

The Vecima TiVo ecosystem provides the industry's leading video solution for telecommunications operators. Intelligent AI-powered voice search, an intuitive user guide, and aggregation of operator provided local and broadcast channels, coupled with access to leading over-the-top (OTT) applications provides an unparalleled experience for the end subscriber.

The latest iteration of Vecima's MediaScale Cache also improves on the user experience for OTT video applications outside the Blue Ridge ecosystem, thanks to the Streaming Video Alliance Open Caching standard. Third-party OTT providers can opt in for transport agreements to utilize the MediaScale Cache infrastructure within the Blue Ridge footprint. Using cache streamers at the edge of the network increases bitrate and reduces latency for the end user while reducing network cost for the provider.

In September 2021, Blue Ridge announced a rebuild for more than 8,000 miles of existing footprint with fiber to better serve over 250,000 consumers.

