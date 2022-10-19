BendBroadband to rebrand as TDS

BEND, Ore. – After eight years as part of the TDS Telecom family, BendBroadband is formally rebranding to TDS while keeping its strong local presence in Central Oregon.

Customers may notice small differences like the logo change at the top of customer communications, signage on buildings and refreshed uniforms. But TDS expects the change will allow for greater business efficiencies so it can provide better products and services. Already, TDS has eliminated all data caps for Central Oregon customers and is providing free speed upgrades for customers below TDS' minimum speed offerings.

Since acquiring BendBroadband in 2014, TDS has invested more than $70 million to upgrade its network and give Central Oregon residents ultra-fast internet, with speeds up to 1Gig. TDS will continue to aggressively invest in the community and remain active in supporting local nonprofits with sponsorships and grants.

Through company sponsorships, associates have been a mainstay at community events like Bend Fall Festival and Latino Fest. Recently, associates spurred a donation of money and goods to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach Center to honor Safeway shooting victims.

The name change will be rolled out over the next month. Residents may have noticed TDS teasing the change through new TDS-branded trucks and uniforms earlier this year.

Read the full announcement here.

TDS

