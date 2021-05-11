Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Bell Canada back in black as revenues hit pre-pandemic levels

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 11/5/2021
Comment (0)

Bell Canada's total revenue and adjusted EBITDA have returned to pre-pandemic Q3 2019 levels, according to Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of the Canadian cable operator.

The carrier's consolidated service revenue "is up 3.6% and EBITDA 4.2% higher than last year, despite ongoing COVID-related headwinds affecting wireless roaming, business wireline customer spending and media advertising," said Bibic in a financial call with analysts this week.

Net earnings for Bell Canada are also up nearly 10% to $813 million for Q3.

In addition, Bell Canada is on schedule to meet its network expansion goals for 2021, said Bibic, and has invested $1.2 billion in new capital in the third quarter. That's 12% more year-over-year spending on direct fiber and fixed wireless connections, and the operator is expanding mobile 5G coverage and deploying 3.5 gigahertz capable radios in preparation for its goal of launching 5G coverage to over 70% of Canada's population by the end of 2022. Bell Canada deployed fiber Internet to 52 smaller communities in Manitoba, Ontario, Québec and the Atlantic provinces and Bell 5G in several provinces this quarter.

During the third quarter, Bell Canada tallied 266,919 total wireless mobile phone, mobile-connected devices, retail Internet and IPTV net subscriber additions, which marks a 10% yearly increase. The carrier said it had 136,464 mobile phone net subscriber activations with 115,000 new net postpaid mobile phone subscribers, with postpaid subscriptions up 46%.

Bell Canada also marked its lowest postpaid churn during the third quarter: 0.93%. The company brought in 33,000 new IoT subscriptions, and 22,000 new prepaid mobile device customers, "which is our best quarterly result in the past year," added Bibic. Wireless service revenue in Q3 increased 5%, delivering a 2.3% higher ARPU.

Three Bell Canada payphones in Toronto, June 2012. Photo by: Norman Pogson / Alamy Stock Photo.

Three Bell Canada payphones in Toronto, June 2012. Photo by: Norman Pogson / Alamy Stock Photo.

Despite a 25% reduction in wireless services pricing since September 2019, and overall inflation in the Canadian market, Bell Canada's Bell Wireline service continues to expand, said Bibic.

"Turning to wireline, again, really a very strong quarter from an RGU [revenue generating unit] perspective with 34,000 new net retail customer additions, more than 2.5x higher than last year," said Bibic.

Bell Internet brought in 66,000 retail net customer additions, a 5% increase over Q3 2020. Subscriptions for Crave, Bell Canada's streaming TV platform, also increased 5% over last year, and subscriptions to direct streaming platforms grew 33%. This, in combination with the operator's CTV AVOD product and expansion of its SAM TV sales tool, brought digital revenue growth up 32% in Q3.

Bell Canada is also banking on projected increases in digital ad spending in Canada on Internet and social media platforms; the company said 22% of its Bell Media revenue were from digital media. Overall, media revenue was up nearly 15%.

However, product revenue took a hit, dropping nearly 14% YOY as a result of "lower upgrade volumes and a greater mix of Bring Your Own Device customers," explained Glen LeBlanc, CFO for Bell Canada, during the earnings call. LeBlanc partly blamed "global supply chain handset constraints" for the drop.

Bell Canada also has its sights set on reducing greenhouse emissions in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement; on World Climate Action Day on October 15, the network operator said it has saved 71 kilotons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions since 2008 and purchased 175 electric vehicles, which will be in operation by the end of 2021.

Related posts:

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
Integrated Bearer, Slice Enables Differentiated Services By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE