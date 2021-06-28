Sign In Register
Cable Tech

BCAP names president

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/28/2021
Comment (0)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania's (BCAP) Board of Directors has named 24-year industry veteran Todd L. Eachus as its new President, effective June 28. Eachus becomes only the fourth President in the Association's 64-year history, succeeding Daniel Tunnel who retired June 4 after leading the Harrisburg-based trade society since 2001.

For more than two decades, Eachus has represented the cable industry before local, state and federal policymakers, advocating for its ongoing expansion of digital products as it evolved into the nation's leading provider of broadband services. While serving as Director of Government Affairs for several cable operators, Eachus led legislative operations while securing and maintaining franchise agreements and community impact programs.

Prior to joining the cable industry, Eachus served as a press secretary and senior legislative aide in the U.S. House of Representatives. While in this role, he managed a variety of legislative issues including telecommunications, defense, foreign affairs and judicial affairs. A ten-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, Eachus accumulated more than 2,000 flight hours while flying in S-3 Viking jet aircrafts, including 450 carrier landings. His military service included time in the Persian Gulf aboard the USS America during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

A resident of Delaware County, Eachus has served eight years as a board director – and two as board president – of Marple Newton School District. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Municipal League and Spanish American Civic Association, and the Advocacy Committee of the Lancaster (PA) Chamber. Eachus previously served as the Chairman of the Cable Television Association of Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. During his career, he has authored several articles examining news media and foreign policy, and has served as an adjunct professor of Political Communications at George Washington University, his alma mater.

Eachus and his wife Karen reside in Newtown Square.

Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania

