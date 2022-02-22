Sign In Register
Cable Tech

BCAP drops the 'Cable'

2/22/2022
Comment (0)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Recognizing the historic growth and necessity of high-speed Internet service and digital technology, the Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania has formally changed its operating name to the Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania (BCAP). The Harrisburg-based trade society – representing dozens of cable operators, programmers and equipment suppliers – chose an identity that best reflects the primary function and expectations of what is a household and business staple – broadband.

BCAP, the first state association in the nation representing cable operators, began in 1957 as the Pennsylvania Community Antenna Television Association, later renamed the Pennsylvania Cable Television Association. Changing its name to the Pennsylvania Cable & Telecommunications Association in 1995, the Association formally adopted the "broadband" identity when it transitioned to BCAP – an acronym that will remain – in 2004.

Recognizing Pennsylvania as the birthplace of cable and ongoing leader of digital technology deployment, BCAP will continue to recognize its member companies with its "First in Broadband…The Future of Broadband" tagline.

