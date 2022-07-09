ATX to show 1.8GHz gear, join DOCSIS 4.0 demo at Cable-Tec Expo

TORONTO – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, will mark the return of the live SCTE Cable-Tec Expo with the introduction of next-gen outside plant, media distribution and 10G optical solutions, as well as participation in several high-profile presentations and an MSO-sponsored technology demonstration. The SCTE-sponsored cable industry conference and exhibition will be held September 19-22, in Philadelphia, PA.

ATX's "Boundless Broadband" theme for the upcoming event reflects the company's growth over the past few years into a leading supplier of media distribution and cable access technology. ATX solutions empower service providers to evolve their commercial video services and HFC networks to serve the needs of a global subscriber base that is increasingly dependent on access to affordable and hyper-fast Internet connectivity.

ATX will also participate in a DOCSIS 4.0 FDD technology demonstration hosted by Charter Communications. The invitation-only event, which will feature ATX's commercially available and deployed GigaXtend 2GHz taps, is intended to demonstrate the future ability of 1.8GHz HFC equipment to deliver multigigabit symmetrical bandwidth in both the downstream and upstream.

ATX will officially unveil at SCTE 2022 its GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz HFC amp portfolio, which includes a full family of line extenders, system amplifiers and a booster amp. The GigaXtend 1.8GHz amp portfolio is backward compatible with both GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz amplifiers and much of the GainMaker HFC amplifier installed base. ATX became the only authorized manufacturer of GainMaker-compatible actives following a technology licensing agreement with Cisco in 2020.

Other solutions from ATX's access network portfolio to be showcased at this month's Cable-Tec Expo include GigaXtend 2GHz and 1.2GHz taps and passives, and the GigaWave Digital Optical Transport Solution, which combines an optical gateway and digital amplifier to extend 10Gbps ethernet connections and robust broadband services deep into unserved and underserved communities.

