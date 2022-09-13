ATX to debuts 1.8GHz amps at Cable-Tec Expo 2022

SAN DIEGO – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, will debut the GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz family of next-generation HFC amplifiers at next week's SCTE tradeshow and exhibition.

Visitors to ATX's booth (9019) will have the opportunity for a hands-on, up-close look at the company's line-up of next-generation amps, which includes the GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz Line Extender, GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz High Gain Dual (HGD) System Amplifier, GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz High Gain Balanced Triple (HGBT) System Amplifier and the GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz Booster Amplifier.

Backward compatible with much of the installed base of GainMaker actives, ATX's GigaXtend GMC amplifiers reduce costs and operational complexing by eliminating the need to retrain technicians or installers, redesign cabinets containing current amps or conduct extensive testing or verification that's often required with the introduction of new equipment into the network.

In addition to extending spectrum to 1.8GHz, ATX's new family of DOCSIS 4.0-compatible HFC amplifiers delivers new levels of intelligence and time-saving enhancements, such as all-electronic level and slope controls, auto-alignment and improved level-stability control. ATX designed the new 1.8GHz amplifiers to drop into existing GainMaker and GigaXtend footprints, enabling MSOs to maintain existing spacing and minimize the need to relocate or add new amplifiers to the existing plant.

A large North American MSO placed an order for GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz Line Extenders and Systems Amplifiers earlier this month in preparation for the migration of its HFC network to DOCSIS 4.0. Several other Tier-1 MSOs have also indicated intentions to begin deploying 1.8GHz amplifier in 2023.

In a separate announcement, ATX unveiled an agreement to add USA-based contract manufacturing of its GigaXtend HFC amplifiers in 2023.

Additional solutions from ATX's access network portfolio, including GigaXtend 2GHz taps and passives and the GigaWave Digital Optical Transport solution, will also be showcased at Cable-Tec Expo 2022. Show attendees will also get a close-up look at the company's Visium Commercial Services Gateways, Visium Set-Back Box security adapter and ATX's DVIS II next-generation local channel insertion solution.

