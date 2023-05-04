Sign In Register
ATX opens amplifier manufacturing plant

News Wire Feed

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, this week celebrated the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, which will build the company's GigaXtend HFC amplifiers and future ATX solutions. “A USA-based manufacturing plant enables ATX to accelerate the assembly, packaging and shipping of ATX products while expanding our overall manufacturing capabilities to meet the time-to-market needs of our customers,” said Dan Whalen, CEO of ATX Networks, at the April 4th grand opening. “In addition to helping us keep supply chain constraints in check, a U.S. manufacturing facility has the potential to assist MSOs working to shrink the digital divide leveraging government funding.”

The state-of-the-art facility, announced in September of last year, is owned and operated by Mara Technologies, a subsidiary of the Invotek Group. Mara incorporated an advanced and highly automated linear production line and testing capabilities into the plant's design for high-volume and high-quality production of outside plant products.

The plant will initially produce ATX's widely deployed GainMaker-compatible GigaXtend amplifiers.

Read the full announcement here.

ATX Networks

