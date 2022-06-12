Sign In Register
Cable Tech

ATX Networks names Matt Grimes to new post of VP, global operations

SAN DIEGO – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Grimes as Senior Vice President of Global Operations. Grimes will lead an experienced team of operations professionals to scale and optimize ATX operations, focusing on removing risk from logistics and supply chains to accelerate the company's mission of expanding access to reliable and affordable broadband connectivity and media delivery.

In this newly created position, Grimes will lead and execute ATX's global operations, including supply chain, manufacturing, procurement, distribution and logistics, building on ATX's 35 years of success to streamline and expand its global operations. He brings more than 20 years of experience with global end-to-end operations teams in the telecommunications and aviation industries. Grimes will report to ATX CEO Dan Whalen.

Before joining ATX, Grimes held progressively senior roles in supply chain and operations at NAV CANADA, GENBAND and Nortel. He simplified operations, managed strong internal and external partnerships and delivered high-quality products and projects.

Read the full announcement here.

ATX Networks

