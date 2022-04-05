ATX Networks hires Bob Murphy to help lead pro services unit

DALLAS – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, recently expanded the mission of its professional services organization to enhance its ability to deliver critical design, implementation and operations assistance to cable operators as they evolve their networks to meet competitive challenges and ever-increasing subscriber demand.

The expansion includes the addition of a team of professional services veterans, led by Bob Murphy, ATX's newly appointed Sr. Vice President of Professional Services. Murphy brings to ATX more than 25 years of leadership and network operational expertise. Prior to joining ATX, Murphy led the America's Services Team at CommScope, where he was instrumental in establishing the company's capabilities supporting outside plant engineering, design and deployment activities.

Under Murphy's leadership, ATX is offering a wide range of assistance to service providers, including consulting, design, engineering, deployment and day-two support. ATX's suite of professional services enables operators to augment existing workforces with skilled professionals possessing detailed product knowledge, with the goal of helping MSOs improve subscriber experience, create new revenue streams, increase time to market, streamline operations and mitigate operational risks.

Since beginning his career with the U.S. Department of Defense (US Army National Guard), Murphy has held a variety of leadership roles with ARRIS, Comcast, Intermedia Communications, Qwest Communications, Urban Media Communications, GeoTek and In-Flight Phone. He holds a Degree in Aviation Maintenance from Philadelphia Institute of Aviation in Pennsylvania.

