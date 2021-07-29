Atlas Digital Group raises $3M in seed funding

ST. LOUIS – Atlas Digital Group, cable and fiber digital commerce experts and developers of the CORE digital commerce platform, have secured $3M in seed funding, according to Atlas CEO Mark Mihalevich. Cultivation Capital led the investment round and was joined by several current and former industry leaders, including Jerry Kent (via his investment and management firm, Cequel III), Tom McMillin, Gregg Graff, and Vexus Fiber.

This funding will be used toward furthering the accessibility of CORE, a powerful managed service platform designed to enable cable and fiber operators to rapidly transition their sales to digital, accelerating return on investment as the industry expands the reach of very high-speed Internet service across the country.

CORE is available immediately. As of this writing, Atlas has deployed the platform for multiple providers and several additional projects are in progress. Founded in 2018 and based in St Louis, Atlas’ mission is to facilitate access to essential high-speed internet services through efficient and scalable digital sales processes and technology.

