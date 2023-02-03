Sign In Register
Atlas Digital Group lands more funding

ST. LOUIS – Broadband digital commerce solutions provider Atlas Digital Group announced today that the company has secured $2 million in a second round of funding led by Cultivation Capital. First-round investors Cequel III, telecommunications industry leaders Tom McMillin, Gregg Graff and others participated again in this round, with the addition of industry veterans Terry Cordova, Andy Parrott and Justin Freesmeier.

The funding will be used to scale the company's operations, continuing the successful model developed following the first funding round in 2021. This includes enhancing the company's flagship product, CORE, a digital commerce platform that broadband industry providers are adopting in growing numbers to accelerate their customer acquisition.

Read the full announcement here.

Atlas Digital Group

