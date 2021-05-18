Atlantic Broadband selects Incognito to elevate customer experience

VANCOUVER – Incognito Software Systems Inc., a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, today announced that Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest cable provider in the United States and a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc., has selected Incognito to automate broadband service activation and device provisioning across its DOCSIS and fiber networks.

Incognito enables Atlantic Broadband to automate and accelerate subscriber activations for its internet, video, and phone services. Incognito's advanced orchestration capability integrates directly with upstream BSS systems and into various multi-vendor network functions to provision subscriber services seamlessly and with scale. The Incognito suite also provides centralized IP management capability and proactive CPE device management independent of network access technology.

"Atlantic Broadband is continuously working to deliver the best customer experience possible," said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. "Incognito is part of our digital-first transformation strategy that aims to seamlessly automate subscriber services and proactively manage CPE devices, enabling us to solidify our reputation as the leading broadband service provider in our markets."

"We are honored to have been selected by Atlantic Broadband to support their continued focus of enhancing and automating the customer experience," said David Sharpley, CEO of Incognito. "Incognito's zero-touch orchestration suite enables progressive service providers to accelerate service innovation with a scalable, future-proof approach."

Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Atlantic Broadband