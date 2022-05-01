Atlantic Broadband gets behind Affordable Connectivity Program

QUINCY, Mass. – Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., will provide broadband connectivity at discounted prices for financially struggling households through the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Under the program, Atlantic Broadband will provide a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service for eligible households (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands) so that they can stay connected to daily essentials such as telehealth, distance learning, and work from home.

All customers that meet financial eligibility requirements may choose the Atlantic Broadband internet package that best fits their household needs. Atlantic Broadband will apply the Affordable Connectivity Program discount as a monthly credit against the cost of the broadband service.

The Affordable Connectivity Program was created in November when Congress passed the Infrastructure Act, which provides $14 billion to modify and extend the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB). The Affordable Connectivity Program replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. Households fully enrolled in EBB as of December 31, 2021 will continue to receive their current monthly benefit until March 1, 2022. The Federal Communications Commission is currently discussing steps current EBB participants may need to take to stay enrolled after that date. Atlantic Broadband will update customers with the latest guidance as it becomes available.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is the third major initiative undertaken by the FCC in partnership with U.S. internet service providers to help households since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In spring 2020, Atlantic Broadband supported customers through the Keep Americans Connected program, launching an affordable Internet Assist internet package, temporarily suspending disconnects, waiving late fees, and making its WiFi hotspots available to the public. In May 2021, Atlantic Broadband provided discounted service to customers financially struggling during the pandemic through the Emergency Broadband Benefit. Atlantic Broadband continues to support connectivity initiatives through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment is now open. Households may apply and determine their eligibility for the program by visiting acpbenefit.org. Once household eligibility has been confirmed, households may enroll in the program at atlanticbb.com/acp.

Atlantic Broadband