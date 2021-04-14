AT&T pledges $2B to help bridge 'digital divide'

DALLAS – Today, AT&T announced it will invest $2 billion over the next 3 years to help address the digital divide. This renewed commitment to the communities we serve combines AT&T's low-cost broadband service offerings with community investment. And it builds on the company's contribution of $1 billion over the last 3 years toward helping the nation's most vulnerable communities.

We're dedicated to doing our part to bring affordability, educational resources, and economic opportunity to the millions of Americans who don't have broadband connectivity today.

How will we do this?

Expanding affordable broadband through AT&T's low-cost offers and the Emergency Broadband Benefit program administered by the FCC

Education Offers: We continue to offer discounted wireless solutions to more than 135,000 public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. These offers help keep students and teachers connected in a 1:1 learning model to assist in transforming education beyond when schools reopen. High-speed internet should enable new learning opportunities, not be the barrier to them. That's why we've stepped up our support over the last year to address education inequality for the almost 17 million students, predominately children of color in low-income and rural households, who don't have internet connectivity.

Access from AT&T: Introduced 5 years ago, this AT&T-funded program makes the internet more affordable for customers by providing qualifying households with wireline internet service at $10 or less per month. This voluntary offer from AT&T has no contract or installation fee. Plus, it includes in-home Wi-Fi at no additional cost. We are continuing to waive data overages for these customers, and we're keeping the expanded eligibility to qualifying households and those participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start. Hundreds of thousands of Americans enjoy Access from AT&T, and we aim to build upon this voluntary program, partnering with government policymakers to ensure sustainable funding to keep broadband options affordable for qualifying households.