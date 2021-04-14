AT&T pledges $2B to help bridge 'digital divide'

DALLAS – Today, AT&T announced it will invest $2 billion over the next 3 years to help address the digital divide.
This renewed commitment to the communities we serve combines AT&T's low-cost broadband service offerings with community investment. And it builds on the company's contribution of $1 billion over the last 3 years toward helping the nation's most vulnerable communities.
We're dedicated to doing our part to bring affordability, educational resources, and economic opportunity to the millions of Americans who don't have broadband connectivity today.
How will we do this?
Expanding affordable broadband through AT&T's low-cost offers and the Emergency Broadband Benefit program administered by the FCC
Education Offers: We continue to offer discounted wireless solutions to more than 135,000 public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. These offers help keep students and teachers connected in a 1:1 learning model to assist in transforming education beyond when schools reopen. High-speed internet should enable new learning opportunities, not be the barrier to them. That's why we've stepped up our support over the last year to address education inequality for the almost 17 million students, predominately children of color in low-income and rural households, who don't have internet connectivity.
Access from AT&T: Introduced 5 years ago, this AT&T-funded program makes the internet more affordable for customers by providing qualifying households with wireline internet service at $10 or less per month. This voluntary offer from AT&T has no contract or installation fee. Plus, it includes in-home Wi-Fi at no additional cost. We are continuing to waive data overages for these customers, and we're keeping the expanded eligibility to qualifying households and those participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start. Hundreds of thousands of Americans enjoy Access from AT&T, and we aim to build upon this voluntary program, partnering with government policymakers to ensure sustainable funding to keep broadband options affordable for qualifying households.
Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB): In another move to make the internet more affordable for more people, eligible customers will be able to temporarily reduce their monthly broadband costs by taking advantage of the Federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB). This government program administered by the FCC will allow more than 30 million eligible1 households to receive an additional subsidy of up to $50 a month. Those on Tribal lands are eligible for up to $75 per month. The monthly cost of broadband – after applying the Emergency Broadband Benefit – can fall to as low as $0 a month.2
Introducing AT&T Connected Learning
According to a recent Morning Consult survey, more than 70% of parents and teachers think the traditional classroom learning environment will rely more heavily on technology after the pandemic. Additionally, 80% say their kids would be more interested in learning tools that include popular entertainment.
AT&T Connected Learning is our multi-year commitment to help stem the tide of learning loss, narrow the homework gap, and create compelling educational content. The initiative builds on our previous investments and long-standing commitment to education. It includes multiple solutions to connect today's learners with the skills, resources, and opportunities for success in school and in life.
Read the full announcement here.
AT&T