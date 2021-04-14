Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

AT&T pledges $2B to help bridge 'digital divide'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/14/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Today, AT&T announced it will invest $2 billion over the next 3 years to help address the digital divide. This renewed commitment to the communities we serve combines AT&T's low-cost broadband service offerings with community investment. And it builds on the company's contribution of $1 billion over the last 3 years toward helping the nation's most vulnerable communities.

We're dedicated to doing our part to bring affordability, educational resources, and economic opportunity to the millions of Americans who don't have broadband connectivity today.

How will we do this?

Expanding affordable broadband through AT&T's low-cost offers and the Emergency Broadband Benefit program administered by the FCC

  • Education Offers: We continue to offer discounted wireless solutions to more than 135,000 public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. These offers help keep students and teachers connected in a 1:1 learning model to assist in transforming education beyond when schools reopen. High-speed internet should enable new learning opportunities, not be the barrier to them. That's why we've stepped up our support over the last year to address education inequality for the almost 17 million students, predominately children of color in low-income and rural households, who don't have internet connectivity.
  • Access from AT&T: Introduced 5 years ago, this AT&T-funded program makes the internet more affordable for customers by providing qualifying households with wireline internet service at $10 or less per month. This voluntary offer from AT&T has no contract or installation fee. Plus, it includes in-home Wi-Fi at no additional cost. We are continuing to waive data overages for these customers, and we're keeping the expanded eligibility to qualifying households and those participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start. Hundreds of thousands of Americans enjoy Access from AT&T, and we aim to build upon this voluntary program, partnering with government policymakers to ensure sustainable funding to keep broadband options affordable for qualifying households.
  • Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB): In another move to make the internet more affordable for more people, eligible customers will be able to temporarily reduce their monthly broadband costs by taking advantage of the Federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB). This government program administered by the FCC will allow more than 30 million eligible1 households to receive an additional subsidy of up to $50 a month. Those on Tribal lands are eligible for up to $75 per month. The monthly cost of broadband – after applying the Emergency Broadband Benefit – can fall to as low as $0 a month.2

    Introducing AT&T Connected Learning

    According to a recent Morning Consult survey, more than 70% of parents and teachers think the traditional classroom learning environment will rely more heavily on technology after the pandemic. Additionally, 80% say their kids would be more interested in learning tools that include popular entertainment.

    AT&T Connected Learning is our multi-year commitment to help stem the tide of learning loss, narrow the homework gap, and create compelling educational content. The initiative builds on our previous investments and long-standing commitment to education. It includes multiple solutions to connect today's learners with the skills, resources, and opportunities for success in school and in life.

    Read the full announcement here.

    AT&T

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Cable’s Cloud Journey
    FTTx Case Study Series eBook
    Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
    Virtualizing the cable headend
    Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
    Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
    Case Study – Inventory Transformation
    Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
    MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
    Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
    April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
    April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
    April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
    April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
    May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
    5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
    Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
    Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
    How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
    Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE