Astound Broadband's Grande Communications snaps up Harris Broadband

PRINCETON, NJ – Grande Communications, a division of Astound Broadband, the sixth largest cable operator in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Harris Broadband, L.P ("Harris"), a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") services, offering internet, TV and voice services in areas of Central Texas. Houlihan Lokey served as Harris's financial advisor on the sale process. Seyfarth Shaw LP served as Grande's legal adviser on the deal. Upon closing, this acquisition will add over 6,000 customers, 12,500 homes passed and 150 miles of fiber plant to Grande's operations in Texas. The company expects the transaction to close later this year.

Adding Harris to Grande's regional operations provides a strong strategic fit with its existing network footprint. This union also brings broadband expansion opportunities to underserved markets, and will help bridge the digital divide in areas of Central Texas.

"We expect to combine Harris Broadband's localized expertise and leadership with our broader network and resources to provide more services to more customers throughout Central Texas and beyond," said Jim Holanda, CEO of Grande Communications and Astound Broadband. "We will leverage best practices from our family of companies to build upon Harris's long track record of success in providing advanced broadband services."

Harris currently operates in Brownwood and Early TX, providing the latest in FTTH technology to deliver video, internet and voice services to customers, and is a natural fit and extension of Astound Broadband's existing Grande Communications' footprint in Texas, which includes Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, San Marcos, Corpus Christi, Waco, Temple, Houston and Midland/Odessa.

