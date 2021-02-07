Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Astound Broadband CEO sets sights on more M&A, fiber footprint expansion

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/2/2021
Comment (0)

Having just struck a $661 million deal for three WideOpenWest markets that is slated to close in the second half of 2021, Astound Broadband CEO Jim Holanda is eager to get another, much larger one salted away – a $8.1 billion deal that will see Astound get acquired by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners from Patriot Media.

Holanda, also CEO of Patriot Media, said Stonepeak, a private equity firm with billions in fresh funds in-hand, can provide the kind of "dry powder" necessary for Astound to continue its pursuit of additional M&A opportunities along with the potential to expand its fiber footprint for commercial and residential services in areas that are nearby its existing footprints.

Jim Holanda
Holanda says he's eager to pursue 'smaller tuck-in acquisitions' that are accretive to Astound Broadband's business. (Image source: Astound Broadband)
Holanda says he's eager to pursue "smaller tuck-in acquisitions" that are accretive to Astound Broadband's business.
(Image source: Astound Broadband)

Astound Broadband, a company that owns and operates RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch Systems, is inching toward the finish line on the Stonepeak deal. Holanda says 258 of the 259 required regulatory approvals are done, with the California PUC expected to take up the matter in the next three to five weeks. He also hinted that the company intends to unite all of its brands under one brand (possibly as Astound) after the Stonepeak transaction is closed.

Unpacking the WOW deal

That deal, he said, will give Astound Broadband the platform to pursue additional M&A that is accretive, particularly in markets that are adjacent to its existing ones. But Astound Broadband's deal this week with WOW (WOW also inked a deal to sell two other markets to Cogeco/Atlantic Broadband) is a clear indicator that adjacency is preferable, but not a firm requirement.

WOW's Chicago market is adjacent to RCN's operations in the area, and will effectively double Astound's contiguous footprint there. Holanda said he's talked to WOW's management team about how to acquire its Chicago assets for seven years, but those talks did not go very far until this week's deal that enabled Astound to acquire the additional two WOW markets.

WOW's Anne Arundel, Maryland, operation is likewise close to RCN's operations in the Washington, DC, area. However, the deal for WOW's Evansville, Indiana, market is not nearby any of Astound's existing operations. But it is a "well-run system with good customer service and business metrics associated with it," Holanda said, noting that Astound has had some success on the commercial services side in tier 2/3 markets.

When the WOW market deals close, Astound will serve areas with about 4 million homes passed and roughly 1.2 million customers. Astound, Holanda said, is keeping its eye open for more M&A opportunities that are relatively small but still accretive to the business.

"There's certainly plenty of activity and we continue to look at some of these smaller tuck-in acquisitions," said Holanda, an industry vet who is being inducted into this year's class of Cable TV Pioneers. "On the larger ones, we look at what becomes available. If it makes sense for us and it can be accretive, then we'll pursue it. And, if not, we'll let someone else take it."

He was apparently taken aback by the price Cable One paid to acquire the pieces of Hargray it did not already own, and the $310 million Altice USA splashed out for Morris Broadband, a small but growing operator that serves about 36,500 residential and business customers in western North Carolina.

Morris Broadband "went for a crazy high price that we probably couldn't justify, but certainly Altice can … We try to be selective and look at opportunities where they make sense," he said.

Tending to the new pay-TV landscape

WOW and other cable and fiber service providers have taken a "broadband-first" approach that puts a major focus on high-margin, high-speed Internet service and less of one on pay-TV. Count Astound in that group.

"We are of the like mindset with the rest of these midsized operators in terms of video is not important to the fundamentals of the business," he said. "Given broadband's importance to the business, whatever the customer wants to do from a video perspective is what we want to support."

Astound, which serves several major US markets along with a customer base that tends to skew younger, has launched IPTV services in partnership with TiVo, but it's also teaming up with direct-to-consumer streaming video services.

"Whether they [customers] want to go direct to providers or through us, we really are indifferent to that," Holanda said. "We just want to make sure we have happy broadband customers and have whatever video is relevant to their particular situation."

Notably, RCN and Wave were among the top eight among major ISPs in PC Mag's latest "Fastest ISPs" study.

Mobile? Never say never

Led by the MVNO-related efforts of Comcast, Charter Communications and Altice USA, mobile is starting to become a key cog in the machine of cable operator service bundles that are largely being led by home broadband. Mobile's not yet part of Astound Broadband's play, but Holanda says he's keeping an eye on future possibilities.

"It is encouraging to see that Comcast and Charter may actually start making money at this after three or four years," Holanda said. "I can't tell you how many MVNO conversations I've had with all four carriers over the last 20 years, but it's a lot. We always continue to explore it to have some optionality."

He said Astound Broadband will keep a watchful eye on the trends and determine if and when the company's customer base wants or demands or sees value in a service bundle from Astound that includes mobile. He'll also keep tabs on how MVNO deals formulate and perform as they start to seep into the next tier down of cable and fiber network operators that have yet to latch mobile to the broadband bundle.

At the same time, he acknowledges that Astound Broadband, despite having the WOW market acquisitions on the horizon, likely doesn't have the geographic coverage needed to offload the volumes of traffic required to make mobile as economically attractive as it needs to be.

"I would say we're not quite there yet. But given the shifts, it's always a potential and we want to continue to keep our options open in terms of MVNO," Holanda said. "At the end of the day, [mobile] is not a very profitable business. Unless you have owner's economics in the wireless space, it's hard for a company our size to justify doing that … We'll continue to keep our eye on it. We'll continue to evaluate it. And, if at some point here in the near future if it makes sense, we never rule it out."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
USTC's Tom McLaughlin prepares to take on the supply chain challenge

McLaughlin, an exec late of CommScope and Arris, is sizing up a plan for USTC to be a one-stop shop for telecom distribution and supply chain, replicating what USTC's parent, ETC Group, has already set up in Europe.

Cohere CEO: Open RAN ideal for enterprise applications

There are potential cost savings to service providers by improving 5G network capacity, but the revenue from supporting enterprise applications could be operators' real golden ticket.

Juniper CEO: 5G future is virtualized

Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks, explains why future 5G services will be virtualized, and how the company plans to further automate data center operations.

Telia Carrier CEO: Pushing for global expansion

Telia Carrier CEO Staffan Göjeryd said his company is poised to keep growing and will likely become more focused and more competitive now that it is standing on its own. Meanwhile, the need to balance technology investments and market expansion looms larger than ever.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE