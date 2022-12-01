Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Astound Broadband brand takes top billing at RCN, Grande and Wave

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/12/2022
Comment (0)

In a process that's taken more than a year to reach fruition, Astound Broadband has at last taken over as the lead brand of a handful of regional cable and fiber service providers, including RCN, Grande Communications, EnTouch Systems and Digital West.

The Astound Broadband brand will also take the lead at the WideOpenWest (WOW) systems in Chicago; Evansville, Indiana; and Anne Arundel, Maryland, that Astound acquired late last year. In addition, the rebrand will extend to Harris Broadband, a fiber service provider in central Texas that Astound acquired last summer.

Astound Broadband will co-opt its brand with RCN, Grande, Wave and EnTouch using a 'powered by' descriptor. But CEO Jim Holanda expects those legacy brands to be phased out eventually, making Astound Broadband the stand-alone brand. (Image source: Astound Broadband)
Astound Broadband will co-opt its brand with RCN, Grande, Wave and EnTouch using a 'powered by' descriptor. But CEO Jim Holanda expects those legacy brands to be phased out eventually, making Astound Broadband the stand-alone brand.
(Image source: Astound Broadband)

The design work on Astound Broadband's branding was completed about 18 months ago. The company had intended to pull the trigger on the change in 2020, but the pandemic and the need to focus on broadband capacity put the plan on the backburner. The brand change then stayed in a holding pattern as Astound Broadband navigated several recent acquisitions, including a deal for Houston-based EnTouch Systems forged in early 2020.

Amid all that activity, Astound Broadband itself was acquired by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners for a cool $8.1 billion. By the time the second half of 2021 rolled around, Astound Broadband was hesitant to bring confusion to the marketplace during the company's busiest time of the year, Jim Holanda, Astound's CEO, said.

"We've had this vision for a long time," Holanda said of the brand shift. "It's the worst-kept secret in the industry in that we're been referring to ourselves as Astound in every press release for the last year and a half. But now customers in the community we do business with will know as well...It really now makes sense to unite all of these in the course of the first half of this year under our new Astound brand name."

Holanda said everything's lined up for the change, which will span across bills, company uniforms, signage and trucks, and will be backed by a media campaign covering TV, radio, billboards and direct mail. "It's a full go," he said.

But to help smooth the transition, some of the previous branding will remain, at least for a time. For example, RCN becomes Astound Broadband Powered by RCN; Grande becomes Astound Broadband powered by Grande; EnTouch becomes Astound Broadband powered by EnTouch; and Wave becomes Astound Broadband powered by Wave.

The recently acquired WOW systems and Harris Broadband properties will cut straight over to the Astound Broadband brand by this June or July.

A nod to FedEx

Holanda said Astound modeled the branding strategy after FedEx's approach with Kinko's – those acquired stores used combined branding for a period before being recast as FedEx Office. Holanda expects the "powered by" feature in the RCN, Wave and Grande markets to be present in their respective markets for a year to 18 months.

The company's business services unit will unify as Astound Business Solutions and not use the "powered by" descriptor in the regional markets. "The rebrand, I think, will really help the commercial and business services side," Holanda said. To amplify that point, he notes that the company has large deals that cover Astound's full geographic footprint and, in some instances, range beyond its service footprint.

Pricing and packaging to be tailored to the market

But don't expect Astound Broadband to unify its pricing and service packages. The company will continue to tailor those to match the diverse competitive characteristics of its individual markets. Astound Broadband is an incumbent provider in about half its markets and is a challenger/overbuilder in the other half.

"Being able to sell a broadband service in New York City against a Spectrum (Charter Communications) and a Verizon is a different proposition versus selling broadband service where you only compete against a Frontier or a CenturyLink DSL service," Holanda said. "Because of that uniqueness on a market-by-market basis, we'll continue to price differently so that we remain highly competitive in all the markets we do business."

The Astound Broadband announcement comes straight on the heels of Atlantic Broadband's rechristening itself as Breezeline.

Broadband and video

Holanda also discussed some ideas and strategies in the works as Astound Broadband pushes ahead with the brand change.

On the video side, the company intends to transition 100% to an IPTV platform. Astound Broadband, a longtime TiVo partner, has already introduced that product at RCN and Grande and, more recently, at EnTouch.

The approach with broadband will vary. Astound Broadband will build fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks in greenfield areas. In markets with hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks, it will squeeze more juice out of its DOCSIS 3.1 infrastructure (particularly in the upstream direction) ahead of anticipated DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades.

"For our traditional HFC markets, going to 4.0 is probably going to make the most sense," Holanda said, noting that it's still difficult to justify the capital costs of upgrading most of the company's HFC markets to FTTP.

Much of Astound Broadband's HFC infrastructure is relatively new, as it was initially developed as a competitive overbuilder and, therefore, tends to have higher fiber density counts when compared to older HFC plant.

"Given that they are newer and have that fiber capacity, I just think DOCSIS 4.0 is going to be the ultimate way to go," Holanda said. But he allowed that FTTP upgrades might make sense in some of Astound Broadband's older, incumbent markets.

Holanda said Astound Broadband will continue to edge out its network to adjacent areas and be opportunistic with greenfield builds, particularly in the commercial services arena where it has opportunities to sign on anchor tenants. He expects Astound Broadband to edge out its networks at a clip of 150,000 to 200,000 homes a year.

No new M&A is imminent, but Holanda said he's got his ear to the ground. "We still feel that there's a lot of opportunities out there and we continue to remain active," he said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: Innovation for 5Gigaverse Society
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE