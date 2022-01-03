AppLovin snares Wurl for $430 million

PALO ALTO, Calif. – AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing platform, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Wurl, a high-growth software platform in the Connected TV (CTV) market. The transaction is valued at approximately $430 million and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Wurl's Global FAST Pass platform enables content companies including A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Scripps and Bloomberg to distribute streaming video content to more than 300 million TVs and reach over 30 million users globally each month. Wurl's distribution platform yields unique access to CTV ad inventory and data that can be harnessed to further develop its CTV performance advertising products – Wurl AdPool and Wurl Perform. Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory.

Wurl is expected to retain its brand and operate independently with its existing management team. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and be funded with approximately 55% cash and 45% AppLovin equity.

