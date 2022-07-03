Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Apple TV+ is first app to use Comcast's global technology platform

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/7/2022
Comment (0)

Comcast has opened access to Apple TV+, Apple's premium subscription streaming service, in the US, and acknowledged that it's the first app to take full advantage of the operator's relatively new global technology platform.

Today's launch extends AppleTV+ to X1, Comcast's marquee pay-TV service; Xfinity Flex, Comcast's free streaming/smart home platform for broadband-only customers; and XClass TV, a new family of smart TVs now being sold nationwide through a partnership with Walmart.

To help prime the pump, Apple said it will offer Comcast subs a preview of its most popular original series and films on X1, Flex and its Stream app without the need to sign up or sign in. Additionally, Comcast customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers are also eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign up via a Comcast device by April 25. Financial terms of the arrangement, including whether Comcast is getting a cut of subscription fees when Apple TV+ subs come through the operator's door, were not announced.

UK-based Sky launched Apple TV+, the home to original series such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, on Sky Q boxes and recently launched Sky Glass TVs in the UK and other parts of Europe in December 2021.

'One technology front door'

The use of Comcast's common set of development tools and overarching global technology platform provides "one technology front door" across Comcast's customer base and about 50 million devices, Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman and CEO, said today at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

"We see ourselves as aggregator. We see a way to help navigate an unending stream of new complexity that's coming to your home and to your life," Roberts added. "That's a differentiating factor. Hopefully, we'll be able to offer that technology even more broadly throughout the world over time and continue to be an innovation engine where people want to work and where people want to consume our products."

Comcast's global technology platform emerges as the company aims to become a key player in a streaming platform market led by Roku, Amazon (Fire TV) and Google (Android TV, Chromecast), as well as a handful of TV makers, including Samsung (Tizen), LG Electronics (webOS) and Vizio. It's also emerging as Comcast establishes streaming and content aggregation as two of three "core tenets" of its business (broadband is the other).

Comcast's Apple TV+ launches stem from a streaming deal announced in October 2021 that covered multiple applications and multiple platforms in Europe. The deal also clears the way for Comcast to offer its Xfinity Stream app and the Sky Go app on Apple TV devices. Light Reading has asked Comcast and Apple when that piece of the agreement will be executed.

Update: Regarding US distribution, Comcast said it is tracking to launch its Stream app on Apple TV devices later this year.

The addition of Apple TV+ also rounds out the access to popular streaming apps Comcast is offering on its various platforms. In the US, that list also includes Netflix, Hulu, NBCU's Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, HBO Max and Paramount+, among others.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
​​Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE