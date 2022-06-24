Antietam Broadband rolls multi-gig on fiber

BOONSBORO, Md. – Antietam Broadband is pleased to announce the first launch of a multi-gig network in Washington County, MD. Antietam's network, called Flight Fiber, will allow both residential and business customers in Boonsboro access to increased gig broadband. Flight Fiber provides speeds up to 2.3Gig with the flexibility to add more speed in the future.

The new Flight Fiber network provides symmetrical upload and download speeds, enhanced security, and reliability, and as always, no data caps or contracts. With this new network, customers will have an enhanced experience with on-line learning, remote work, gaming, and benefits to the multi-user home. Boonsboro is one of the few towns in Maryland, and the first in Washington County, to have access to multi-gig speeds.

