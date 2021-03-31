Anga Com postponed to 2022 as 2021 event goes digital

COLOGNE, Germany – The broadband and media exhibition ANGA COM, scheduled for June, will be postponed to next year due to the virus pandemic. The new date is 10 to 12 May 2022 in Cologne/Germany.

Dr. Peter Charissé, Managing Director of ANGA COM: "It is still not foreseeable when international exhibitions will be permitted again and when the various travel restrictions will be lifted. Our ANGA COM stands not only for product presentations and business deals, but also for the industry "coming close" in the true sense of the word – and this in a relaxed and international atmosphere. Unfortunately, this cannot be guaranteed for 2021 with the necessary lead time. Therefore, we had to make the difficult, but from our point of view consistent decision for a renewed and longer-term postponement. We are looking forward to a brilliant comeback next year in May."

A new virtual event format, ANGA COM DIGITAL, will be held from 8 to 10 June 2021, at the originally planned show date. With this new online congress, ANGA COM offers companies the opportunity to present themselves to an international audience also this year. The registration for a Digital Partnership is now open. Digital Partners can actively participate in the extensive conference agenda on technology and strategy topics from the broadband and media sectors, promote their products and services in Digital Showrooms and take advantage of numerous networking options. A booklet with the services and prices of the Digital Partnerships as well as the registration forms are already available online at www.angacom.de/digital. Depending on the preferred partnership level (bronze to platinum), the costs range from 5,000 to 25,000 €.

