Altice USA teams with Derek Jeter on Optimum branding campaign

NEW YORK – Optimum, a brand of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), announces today its partnership with former New York Yankee and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter to launch a brand-new marketing campaign celebrating the company's Greatest Offer of All Time, Optimum Complete.

Optimum Complete is a line of Optimum Internet + Optimum Mobile bundles that allow customers to save big with plans starting at just $45 per month.

Through Optimum Complete, customers have access to Optimum Internet services, delivering next-level speeds, fiber-rich internet, and WiFi in the home plus Optimum Mobile services with 5G, nationwide wireless coverage on the go, available all through one provider, Optimum. With one compelling price point, customers receive complete connectivity, simplicity, and exceptional value.

Read the full press release here.



