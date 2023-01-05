Altice USA targets home broadband/mobile bundle with 'Optimum Complete'
As promised, Altice USA has taken the wraps off of a new convergence bundle that combines home broadband with a line of unlimited mobile service. The new bundle also features promotional pricing that's good for a year.
Branded Optimum Complete, Altice USA's new bundle weaves in an unlimited mobile line that regularly sells for $45 per month on a standalone basis and includes 20 gigabytes of premium data per month before mobile speeds are downgraded. Altice USA also sells an "Unlimited Max" option starting at $55 per month that includes 50GB of premium data.
The Optimum Complete package also bakes in benefits such as whole home Wi-Fi and, per the fine print, requires that customers use auto-pay and paperless billing. The company characterizes a package that includes a 500 Mbit/s home broadband service as its "best value."
Altice USA confirmed that Optimum Complete is available to broadband customers served on its fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and DOCSIS/hybrid fiber/coax networks. Here's how Altice USA's Optimum Complete packages, which bill for mobile service separately, stack up:
- 300 Mbit/s Fiber+Mobile for $45 per month for one year. Pricing increases to $70 per month after a year.
- 500 Mbit/s Fiber+Mobile for $75 per month, rising to $100 per month after a year.
- 1-Gig Fiber+Mobile for $90 per month, rising to $115 per month after a year.
- 2 Gig Fiber+Mobile for $100 per month, rising to $125 per month after a year.
- 5 -Gig Fiber+Mobile $125 per month, rising to $150 per month after a year.
Altice USA is also touting the launch of Optimum Complete with new advertising spots, including this one:
Altice USA claims that its new package can save customers up to $1,000 per year on their bills based on a comparison of Optimum Complete with 1-Gig broadband and two mobile lines with Verizon's 1-Gig Internet service with two 5G "Do More" lines.
Current Altice USA broadband customers are also in line to get discounts of up to $15 per month when combining home broadband with mobile.
Greater focus on mobile
Optimum Complete arrives more than two months after new CEO Dennis Mathew proclaimed that "mobile will take on a more meaningful role" at Altice USA, and that the company was working on new pricing and packaging strategies around mobile.
Mobile "is largely an untapped opportunity for us, so this [mobile] is going to be a focus as we move forward," he said then. Altice USA's new pricing and packaging around mobile, Mathew added, is "going to be critical to helping us win in this space."
The new bundle also surfaces as fellow US cable operators – Charter Communications and Comcast – continue to rake in mobile lines with the help of relatively new limited time, discounted bundles that tie together home broadband and mobile lines.
Altice USA launched its mobile service, now branded as Optimum Mobile, in the fall of 2019 with original mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partner Sprint. Altice USA, which now has an MVNO pact with T-Mobile, added 4,000 mobile lines in Q4 2022, bringing its grand total to 240,000. The company is scheduled to release its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday afternoon (May 3).
— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading
