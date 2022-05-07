Altice USA starts retail expansion in New Jersey

NEW YORK – Optimum today announces the opening of two new stores in New Jersey, one in Paramus and one in Totowa, emblematic of the company's commitment to reconnect with its customers and communities to provide best-in-class service and support. The new Optimum stores in Paramus and Totowa are the first of ten new stores slated to open in New Jersey as part of the company's ongoing retail expansion.

The new state-of-the-art retail stores, located at 453 Route 17 South in Paramus and 205 US Highway 46 in Totowa, offer an interactive in-store experience where customers are invited to explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including Fiber Internet, Smart WiFi 6, Optimum Mobile, TV and home phone services.

Optimum also plans to open new stores in New Jersey markets such as Bayonne, Edison, Bridgewater, East Hanover and others.

