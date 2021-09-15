Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Altice USA speeds up, renames affordable broadband plan

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/15/2021
Comment (0)

New York, N.Y. – Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that in October the company will increase the speed of its "Altice Advantage Internet" affordable broadband product at no additional cost and rename the service "Optimum Advantage Internet."

The new and enhanced "Optimum Advantage Internet" plan, which is available to eligible households across Altice USA's Optimum and Suddenlink service areas, will offer download speeds of up to 50 Mbps, a 65 percent increase in download speeds over the 30 Mbps previously offered, at the same affordable price of $14.99 per month. The automatic speed increase will roll out to new and existing "Optimum Advantage Internet" eligible customers on a rolling basis starting in October, and existing customers will be notified when their speed is increased.

Altice USA is also participating in the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which is reducing the cost of Internet service to eligible households impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. "Optimum Advantage Internet" is eligible to be covered by the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, effectively reducing the price of Internet service to $0 per month.

Key benefits of "Optimum Advantage Internet" include:

  • Up to 50 Mbps download speeds, which can be used to reliably stream high-quality video, videochat in high definition, download large files, browse the internet, and more.
  • Free Smart Router and Modem with no associated monthly rental fees for robust WiFi coverage throughout the home.
  • Unlimited Data so customers don't have to worry about data caps or limiting their data consumption on a monthly basis.
  • Discounted professional installation or free self installation is available for an affordable quick and easy setup.

Altice USA

