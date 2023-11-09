Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Altice USA retools its telecom team

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK — Altice USA today announces new leadership appointments to its Optimum telecommunications executive team. The following individuals report to Altice USA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Mathew:

Keith Bowen, President of News, Advertising & Programming. Most recently President of the company's News & Advertising division, Keith Bowen’s purview has expanded to include our Telecommunications Programming function, with responsibility for all Optimum programming-related developments, distribution negotiations, and agreements covering all content platforms, in addition to continued oversight of our news & advertising teams.

Keith has served as an invaluable leader since joining in 2019 as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the division and then as President of News & Advertising, driving viewership and securing distribution and advertising deals that have advanced the business.

Prior to joining Altice USA, he served as CRO for Spectrum Reach where he oversaw all aspects of revenue generation for Charter's advertising sales and production services division. Earlier in his career, he served as CRO for Tribune Media, where he managed the company’s broadcast, cable and digital media portfolio, and prior to that was the CRO at Urban One (formerly Radio One), where he led the company’s sales teams across their broad portfolio of subsidiaries.

Luciano Ramos, Chief Technology & Information Officer. As CTIO, Luciano oversees all technology, product development, network operations and information technology for the company, leading all areas of technology strategy, engineering, digital platforms, technical project management, IT, cybersecurity, and technology innovation with a focus on delivering the highest quality products and services and superior customer experiences.

Prior to joining Altice USA in March of 2023, Luciano led the Network Engineering & Technology Development group at Rogers Communications, the largest Wireless and Wireline telecom operator in Canada, and before that, led technology and product teams in Latin America for over 20 years, including tenures at Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Cable & Wireless Communications, and Columbus Communications.

Over the course of his career, Luciano has brought a record of success and expertise in driving technical transformations across the telecommunications industry, combining a passionate leadership style with deep global experience in building high-impact teams across diverse geographies and cultures.

Nate Edwards, Executive Vice President, Field Operations. Nate oversees field service, construction, inside and outside plant, and business operations and compliance for the company’s field organization, with a focus on delivering a best-in-class experience through the company’s portfolio of connectivity and entertainment services.

An industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in U.S. cable and telecommunications, he began his career as a service delivery technician at AT&T. Over his 24 years with AT&T, he led numerous areas of operations – from training, network strategy and customer care to labor relations, field transformation and dispatch – leading thousands of frontline teammates to deliver best in class service and experiences.

Nate then joined Lumen Technologies where he spent the last 4 years, most recently as Head of Enterprise Delivery and Operations, during which he implemented a wide array of transformational initiatives, which improved productivity and engagement for technicians and strengthened the customer experience.

Altice USA Chairman and CEO Dennis Mathew stated, "Keith, Luciano, and Nate each bring an exceptional record of success in accelerating business transformation at the highest levels, and I’m thrilled to announce their new roles. They are strategic, forward-thinking leaders who have the expertise and mindset to drive our business forward as we continue to reimagine the Optimum experience and be the connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve."

Read the full press release here.

Altice USA

CLOSE