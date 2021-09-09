Altice USA COO resigns

NEW YORK – Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Hakim Boubazine, Chief Operating Officer and President of Telecommunications, has resigned from the Company. Altice USA Chief Executive Officer Dexter Goei will assume direct responsibilities for the Telecommunications division, effective immediately. Mr. Boubazine will serve as Senior Advisor to the CEO until December 31, 2021.

Altice USA notes that it has an experienced senior Telecommunications management team in place who will now report directly to Mr. Goei. This new management structure is designed to accelerate the Company's growth initiatives and enhance the day-to-day management decision-making processes.

Mr. Goei commented: "It has been a pleasure to work with Hakim, and I want to thank him for the critical role he has played over the last six years at Altice USA. We appreciate the time he will serve as a senior advisor and wish him much success in his future endeavors."

Added Mr. Boubazine: "Working at Altice USA has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career, and I could not be prouder of what we accomplished together. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve such an innovative, entrepreneurial, and inclusive organization, and I want to thank Patrick Drahi and Dexter for their trust over the years. I have the utmost confidence in the entire Altice USA management team for achieving future success."

Altice USA