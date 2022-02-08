Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Altice rebrands Suddenlink as Optimum

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/2/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Today, Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces that its Suddenlink brand has rebranded to Optimum, bringing the company's telecommunications products and services under one unified brand across its entire footprint. Today also marks the introduction of Optimum's new nationwide brand campaign, "Get Closer, Go Farther" with a new look and feel, tagline, and mission unveiled to customers.

"Get closer and go farther. That's our Optimum brand promise and what we aim to deliver to our customers through our connectivity services and experiences we offer," said Matt Grover, Executive Vice President of Consumer and Business Services, Optimum. "We are thrilled to launch this new campaign and officially bring our Suddenlink products and services under the Optimum brand, uniting our telecommunications division under one name, one voice, and one promise to customers to deliver the very best internet, TV, and mobile service to them every day."

Starting today and throughout the months ahead, the company will transition Suddenlink properties and assets to Optimum, including vehicles, stores, websites, uniforms, and more.

As Optimum continues to build upon the progress it has made and enters the next phase of its brand journey, the new tagline, "Get Closer, Go Farther" aims to demonstrate the promise to bring customers closer together than ever before with Optimum products and services so they can collectively go farther, now and into the future. Notably, these include:

  • The acceleration of the 100% Optimum Fiber Internet Network, recently reaching the milestone of 100,000 Fiber customers,
  • The launch of Optimum 2 Gig and 5 Gig Fiber Internet, which delivers the fastest fiber internet speeds in the New York tri-state area,
  • Removing data caps on all Suddenlink internet plans as part of the transition to Optimum,
  • Elevating the customer experience through enhanced support, including opening nearly 20 new state-of-the-art Optimum retail stores across the country in recent months, and
  • The award-winning Optimum Mobile service, which was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Read the full announcement here

Altice USA

