Airties expands Wi-Fi deal with Telstra

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, today announced further adoption of its software portfolio by Telstra to provide ultra-reliable home connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 capability to customers throughout Australia.

Specifically, Telstra's new Smart Modem 3 includes Airties Edge, embedded Smart Wi-Fi software with its operator-grade EasyMesh software controller to easily onboard and manage Telstra's Smart Wi-Fi boosters. Notably, using Airties software, Telstra was world's first service provider to deploy Wi-Fi EasyMesh back in 2019.

In addition, Telstra is also using Airties Cloud, a comprehensive management platform that continuously optimizes the network and gives Telstra real-time visibility into subscribers' Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting, to help enable Telstra's advanced "SmartFix" capabilities.

Telstra new Smart Modem 3 offers the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless speeds and capacity to improve internet connections; 4G backup; smart tech support features; security enhancements with automatic software updates; and compatibility with EasyMesh for Telstra's Smart Wi-Fi Boosters that power its Wi-Fi Coverage Guarantee.

Airties

Telstra