Cable Tech

Airties contributes Wi-Fi EasyMesh tech to RDK

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/9/2022
Comment (0)

ISTANBUL – Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, today announced a significant collaboration with RDK Management to streamline operator-grade Wi-Fi EasyMesh deployments. Specifically, Airties contributed its Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller software module, as a new RDK-B component, for use by the RDK community across broadband gateways/routers.

RDK is an open source software platform, deployed on more than 80 million devices worldwide, that standardizes core functions and telemetry used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. For broadband devices specifically, RDK-B provides a common platform across broadband access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, and DSL, with functionality such as routing, Wi-Fi, diagnostics, IoT support, and more.

By further integrating Wi-Fi EasyMesh, developed though Wi-Fi Alliance®, as a standardized communication layer for Wi-Fi gateways and extenders, operators can spend less time on platform integration efforts across OEMs and chipsets, and more time developing value-added managed Wi-Fi services to their subscribers. Airties' RDK-B component contribution will enable this kind of operator-grade experience. Vendors and operators across the RDK community are now free to deploy their own products using this contributed Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller. Airties will also maintain the component code contribution and future revisions to support the RDK community.

The core functionality of the new RDK-B component contributed by Airties includes the following: onboarding of Wi-Fi EasyMesh agents on gateways/routers and extenders; setting up in-home backhaul connections; propagating fronthaul configuration changes; and collecting statistics periodically. A pending enhancement will expose configurations and device state via the common RDK message bus (RBus). The controller can support any certified Wi-Fi EasyMesh device. Broadband operators can then adopt and license advanced solutions, from Airties or others, to enable controller-initiated steering, cloud-based channel management, cloud-based diagnostics collection, and more.

Read the full announcement here.

Airties

