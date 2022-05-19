Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

AI, converged networks and security among topics for Cable-Tec Expo 2022

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/19/2022
Comment (0)

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, previews key content for Cable-Tec Expo® 2022, chaired this year by Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries.

Aligning with this year's theme of "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the volume and quality of papers submitted for the annual Fall Technical Forum is unprecedented, with subject matter experts preparing to discuss innovation in a showcase of current and forward-looking technologies and solutions helping to power the industry's 10G platform and advance its technical foundation. The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 Program Committee, co-chaired by Comcast SVP of Technology, Environments & Strategy Sherita Ceasar and Liberty Global VP of Technology Bill Warga selected a total of 130 papers for presentation at Expo, sorted into nearly 60 powerful sessions across 13 categories, including the introduction of three new tracks:

  • Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning – NEW in 2022
  • Cloud & Virtualization
  • Converged Networks
  • DevOps & Agile – NEW in 2022
  • Energy Management
  • Internet of Things
  • Operational Transformation
  • Security & Privacy
  • Software Development, Automation and Tooling – NEW in 2022
  • Video Services
  • Wireless Access Network
  • Wireline Access Network
  • Workplace

Known globally as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and pioneering business insights, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo organizers are preparing to reunite thousands of professionals in-person for more than 100 hours of learning with premier thought leaders and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading-edge technology solutions. Expo 2022 will be hosted September 19-22 in Philadelphia, PA, combining the best elements of an on-site experience with compelling streaming content, which will also be made available post-event to full conference attendees.

Look for additional announcements and complete content in the coming months. Registration for Expo 2022 opens June 22, 2022.

SCTE

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE