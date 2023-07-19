Sign In Register
Adara touts IPTV win

News Wire Feed

TORONTO – Adara Technologies Inc. (www.adara-tech.com) today announced that it has been chosen by Diffusion Fermont ( "La Coopérative de la Télévision Communautaire de Fermont") to deploy its game-changing myCatapulTVe® IP Video Solution that is specifically designed to accelerate broadband growth for service providers, leveraging such features as free onscreen advertising of provider internet services on every fixed and mobile TV screen.

Located in Fermont, Quebec near the Quebec/Labrador border, Fermont is a mining community with approximately 1,000 subscribers. In addition to providing television and Internet, Diffusion Fermont also operates a local radio station. It was established in 1979.

Diffusion is a member of the Fédération des de Câblodistribution et de Télécommunication du Québec ("FCCTQ"), headquartered in Quebec City. Earlier this year, FCCTQ entered into an exclusive agreement with Adara to make available its myCatapulTVe® app-based IP Video Solution to all of the group's members. FCCTQ represents 22 cable/telecommunications Co-op and non-profit organizations throughout the Province of Quebec, serving a total of approximately 75,000 customers.

Industry analysts report that service providers who bundle video with their broadband service experience 2X-5X the broadband subscriber growth and lower churn than those who offer no video. Consequently, the Adara IP Video Solution enables service providers to become one-stop super-bundlers of live linear TV and OTT streaming services as they add multi-screen capabilities. The agreement is another example of how service providers are now strategically positioning themselves for expected future distribution deals with the 400+ streaming TV providers who have been grappling with unsustainable direct-to-consumer business models and disillusioned investors.

Read the full press release here.

Adara Technologies

