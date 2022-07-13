Access Communications taps ATX for 1.2GHz HFC outside plant upgrade

TORONTO, Canada – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, is supplying its market-leading GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz HFC amplifiers to Access Communications to assist the Saskatchewan-based, community-owned co-operative in expanding the bandwidth capacity of both the upstream and downstream channels of its HFC network, which serves 235 communities and 200,000 square kilometres of rural areas in the Canadian province.

The upgrade enables Access Communications to allocate an additional amount of its spectrum to the upstream, or return channel, through what's known as a mid-split configuration. This empowers the cable operator to cost-efficiently fulfill its mission to provide its subscribers with exceptional communications and entertainment services and unique opportunities for local expression.

Access Communications' selection of GigaXtend 1.2GHz amplifiers, the only authorized GainMaker-compatible products on the market, makes it possible for the cable co-operative to extend the capacity and performance of its HFC network while realizing significant reductions in operational costs and complexity. The GigaXtend GMC products' backward compatibility with the operator's installed base eliminates the need to retrain technicians or installers, redesign cabinets containing current amps or conduct extensive testing or verification that's often required with the introduction of new equipment into the network.

In addition, the upgrade helps to protect Access Communications against future service disruptions by positioning it to seamlessly migrate to 1.8GHz and DOCSIS 4.0, should future capacity expansion be required.

Access Communications began deployment of ATX's GigaXtend 1.2GHz amps this spring. ATX is working closely with its stocking distribution partner Digicomm International, a leading distributor of broadband products for the cable television industry, to ensure readily available products to meet Access Communications' deployment schedule.

