ACA Connects weighs in on FCC's proposed rulemaking on video pricing transparency

PITTSBURGH – ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer issued the following statement:

"ACA Connects continues to review the NPRM. Our members are committed to transparency in their sales and billing practices – a commitment that stems from their ethos as community-based providers with longstanding ties to their communities. As this proceeding unfolds, we are eager to provide and review the evidence and examine the root causes of ever-increasing prices for video programming that our Members distribute, as well as ensure that any new requirements do not have the unintended effect of making video prices more opaque or confusing for subscribers."

