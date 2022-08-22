ACA Connects SVP Ross Lieberman sets his exit

PITTSBURGH – Ross Lieberman, ACA Connects' Senior Vice President of Government Affairs who played a key role in shaping the trade association's positions on regulatory and legislative policy for more than fifteen years, is resigning his position at the end of the month to pursue new interests.

"With Ross stepping down, ACA Connects says farewell to a great friend who cheerfully accepted every challenge put before him and delivered fantastic results for ACA Connects Members on any number of fronts, including broadband, voice and video issues. Ross was especially tireless in helping ACA Connects persuade Washington, D.C., on the important matters impacting the membership," said ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer. "Ross will be missed by all his friends at ACA Connects."

Lieberman's resignation is effective Aug. 31. ACA Connects has begun the search process for the purpose of selecting and naming Lieberman's successor.

"In leaving, I will miss the many talented, dedicated, and passionate ACA Connects staff and Board Members and consultants," Lieberman said. "It's been a privilege to be part of the ACA Connects team and its tremendous growth since I joined in 2007. During that time, we did so much to ratchet up our advocacy and education for our independent broadband and cable members. We've become a brand name in Washington and a vital resource to our members."

ACA Connects