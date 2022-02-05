Sign In Register
Cable Tech

ACA Connects President and CEO Matthew Polka to step down in July 2022

5/2/2022
Comment (0)

PITTSBURGH – ACA Connects Chairman Patricia Jo Boyers, Vice Chair Mike Bowker and President and CEO Matthew M. Polka today announced their plan initiated by Polka to make a leadership change in July 2022. The collective's goal is to prepare and position the organization for success amid rapid technology developments and expansive legislative and policy challenges.

"I have been blessed every day to lead ACA Connects, but after 25 years I believe it is time to pass on the privilege of leadership for the healthy growth and future success of the organization," Polka said. "I know that new vision and energy will take ACA Connects to even greater accomplishments, built upon our solid foundation of doing things the right way and never backing down or giving up."

Mrs. Boyers, ACA Connects Chairman since 2019, expressed her deep appreciation for Polka's decades of service to the organization and his commitment to completing a smooth leadership transition over the next three months.

"First and foremost, ACA Connects will continue its steadfast commitment to its Members just as Matt has demonstrated every day," Mrs. Boyers said. "As the premier communications association, we stand by our mission to deliver critical advocacy support for independent broadband, video and communications providers. This is who we are and what we do every day."

Bowker, who is Chief Operating Officer for Cable One in Phoenix and joined the ACA Connects Board in 2018, thanked Polka for his vision and leadership over an extended period of time that witnessed constant disruptive change.

Mrs. Boyers, Bowker, and Polka began discussions last fall to develop a plan to bring new leadership to ACA Connects this year while keeping the trade association focused on its key priorities.

After stepping down from ACA Connects, Polka said he plans to write, enjoy time with his wife, Sharman, and their two daughters and more deeply commit to serving in his local church, adding that he also hopes "to find ways to give back to our members, association and industry for all I have been blessed to receive."

The search for a new ACAC President and CEO is near completion, and Boyers plans to announce the association's search committee's selection during the ACA Connects Board meeting in mid-May. An official introduction and celebration are scheduled to take place during the 17th Annual Independent Show in Orlando, Fla., July 24-27.

Read the full announcement here.

ACA Connects

