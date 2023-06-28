Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

ACA Connects, NCTC preview The Independent Show

News Wire Feed

WASHINGTON and OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects (ACAC) will host and sponsor the 18th annual Independent Show (TIS) on July 30–August 2 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Among the hot topics covered in the only industry trade show where programmers and tech vendors come together to meet with NCTC and ACAC members will be the recently announced Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement. Offering mobile phone service is the newest and most exciting connectivity service to be introduced. Other hot topics include how members can manage their share of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) billions, which Congress is investing across the country to increase connectivity and close the digital divide.

This is the only family-focused show for the industry. Monday night's party, for example, is a takeover of U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL Vikings, where fans will play on the field, party in the suites and feel like an NFL pro.

Other highlights include entertainment by Paramount comedian Orlando Leyba; a guided tour of Paisley Park, the home of music icon Prince; and an excursion to Mall of America, where attendees can visit Minnesota's largest Aquarium featuring a 360-degree ocean tunnel, and the first indoor Nickelodeon theme park in the U.S.

TIS will feature keynote speeches from Retired Rear Admiral and Top Gun Pilot Michael Manazir; Andrew Zimmern, the James Beard Award-winning chef and TV personality who seemingly eats anything; Jason Dorsey, named by Adweek as the research guru, who will discuss how to future-proof your organization; Evan Shapiro, a renowned comedy producer known for the IFC series Portlandia; and Jasmine Roth, designer and HGTV television host.

TIS brings together NCTC and ACAC members, consisting of broadband, telco, cable, municipal and electric cooperative members from across the U.S. and Canada to hear expert speakers and panels, network with the best and brightest industry leaders, and explore the expansive vendor exhibit floor featuring the latest products and technologies that are transforming the industry.

The invitation-only event over four days will have even more sessions, speakers, roundtables, exhibitors and exciting activities for the whole family. In addition to more opportunities to meet fellow members and learn about the latest industry trends, attendees will gain invaluable insights from discussions covering topics relevant to important decisions operators will face in the next five years, providing practical advice from ACAC leaders on how to prepare for emerging challenges facing the fast-changing video and broadband landscape today.

TIS is expected to bring together more than a 1,000 NCTC and ACAC members and exhibitors.

NCTC

ACA Connects

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Omdia Releases Global Optical Transport Market Share Report for Fourth Quarter of 2022: 400G Market Grows Rapidly, Huawei Maintains Lead By Huawei
Wi-Fi Sensing Technology Application Analysis By ZTE
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE