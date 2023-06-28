ACA Connects, NCTC preview The Independent Show

WASHINGTON and OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects (ACAC) will host and sponsor the 18th annual Independent Show (TIS) on July 30–August 2 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Among the hot topics covered in the only industry trade show where programmers and tech vendors come together to meet with NCTC and ACAC members will be the recently announced Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement. Offering mobile phone service is the newest and most exciting connectivity service to be introduced. Other hot topics include how members can manage their share of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) billions, which Congress is investing across the country to increase connectivity and close the digital divide.

This is the only family-focused show for the industry. Monday night's party, for example, is a takeover of U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL Vikings, where fans will play on the field, party in the suites and feel like an NFL pro.

Other highlights include entertainment by Paramount comedian Orlando Leyba; a guided tour of Paisley Park, the home of music icon Prince; and an excursion to Mall of America, where attendees can visit Minnesota's largest Aquarium featuring a 360-degree ocean tunnel, and the first indoor Nickelodeon theme park in the U.S.

TIS will feature keynote speeches from Retired Rear Admiral and Top Gun Pilot Michael Manazir; Andrew Zimmern, the James Beard Award-winning chef and TV personality who seemingly eats anything; Jason Dorsey, named by Adweek as the research guru, who will discuss how to future-proof your organization; Evan Shapiro, a renowned comedy producer known for the IFC series Portlandia; and Jasmine Roth, designer and HGTV television host.

TIS brings together NCTC and ACAC members, consisting of broadband, telco, cable, municipal and electric cooperative members from across the U.S. and Canada to hear expert speakers and panels, network with the best and brightest industry leaders, and explore the expansive vendor exhibit floor featuring the latest products and technologies that are transforming the industry.

The invitation-only event over four days will have even more sessions, speakers, roundtables, exhibitors and exciting activities for the whole family. In addition to more opportunities to meet fellow members and learn about the latest industry trends, attendees will gain invaluable insights from discussions covering topics relevant to important decisions operators will face in the next five years, providing practical advice from ACAC leaders on how to prepare for emerging challenges facing the fast-changing video and broadband landscape today.

TIS is expected to bring together more than a 1,000 NCTC and ACAC members and exhibitors.

