ACA Connects members re-elect chair and vice chair

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Patricia Jo Boyers, President/CEO & Co-Founder of BOYCOM Vision, today was re-elected to a new two-year term as Chairman of ACA Connects. Vice Chairman Mike Bowker, who is Chief Operating Officer of Cable One, was also re-elected to a new two-year term. The ACA Connects members also voted to extend the terms of five incumbent ACAC board directors.

The election results demonstrate stability and continuity at the highest levels of the organization as it prepares for many legal and regulatory challenges, including major government action in promoting broadband deployment via the Commerce Department's $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

Bowker oversees the day-to-day operations of Cable One and its family of brands - Sparklight, Fidelity, Valu-Net, Hargray and CableAmerica. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., Cable One is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states.

Boyers is the owner and operator of a small, rural cable and broadband company with her husband, Steve, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., a venture the entrepreneurial pair started about three decades ago. Today, their company serves about 5,100 customers.

In other election results, the following individuals were elected to new three-year terms on the ACAC Board of Directors:

  • Leslie Brown, SVP & General Counsel, Breezeline
  • Carla Framil-Ferran, VP of Legal, Liberty Puerto Rico
  • Ed McKay, EVP & COO, Shentel
  • Drew Petersen, SVP-Corporate Affairs, TDS
  • Bob Wieand, Controller, Service Electric Cablevision

Read the full announcement here.

ACA Connects

