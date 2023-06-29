Sign In Register
Cable Tech

ACA Connects launches 'Capitol Connection' series

News Wire Feed

PITTSBURGH – ACA Connects is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated video interview series, Capitol Connection. This innovative approach aims to foster meaningful conversations with influential policymakers and other prominent individuals, providing a unique platform for them to share their insights and perspectives on pressing communications issues facing U.S. sector participants.

Hosted by ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer, the Capitol Connection series will deliver exclusive interviews with various individuals involved in communications policy in Washington, D.C. The series will be available free online via the ACA Connects website to anyone with an Internet connection.

With a mission to facilitate informed discussions and promote a deeper understanding of legislative decision making in the area of communications law and policy, the Capitol Connection series promises to be a valuable resource for anyone interested in the political landscape. Capitol Connection will feature a diverse range of lawmakers and policymakers from both sides of the aisle, enabling viewers to gain valuable insights into the thoughts, policies, and vision of influential leaders.

The inaugural edition of Capitol Connection is a discussion between Spellmeyer, a highly respected industry leader and advocate for robust communication networks, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees the Federal Communications Commission, cable TV operators, broadcasters, and Internet Service Providers. Rep. McMorris Rodgers represents Eastern Washington's 5th Congressional District. She is the first woman to chair the prestigious Energy and Commerce panel since it was established in 1795.

Read the full press release here.

ACA Connects

