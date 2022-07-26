Sign In Register
Cable Tech

ACA Connects issues annual awards

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/26/2022
Comment (0)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – ACA Connects today honored several prominent leaders and their companies in recognition not just of their close involvement with ACA Connects but also the steps they have taken to improve the quality, availability and affordability of broadband Internet access at a time when the importance of this technology has never been more sought and valued.

ACA Connects award selections this year serve as role models whose influence is felt and respected throughout the entire ACAC membership footprint — which includes operator members in all 50 states – and the telecommunications industry.

ACAC's annual awards presentation took place today t ACAC's annual Members Meeting at the 17th Independent Show at Walt Disney World Resort. At the same meeting, ACAC's Members re-elected Patricia Jo Boyers, President/CEO & Co-Founder of BOYCOM Vision, as Chairman, and Mike Bowker, COO of Cable One, as ACAC's Vice Chairman.

The Independent Show is a special occasion that unites a range of industry participants, including company leaders, informative speakers, tech vendors and various supporters of the independent video and broadband industry. As in the past, this year's show was co-sponsored by the National Content & Technology Cooperative (formerly the National Cable Television Cooperative) and ACA Connects – America's Communications Association.

ACAC's top honors were presented as follows:

ACAC PAC LEADERSHIP/COMPANY
Astound Broadband, EVP & CAO John Gdovin

This award recognizes Astound for greatly increasing PAC contribution totals and significantly increasing the number of ACA PAC donors in the past year.

ACAC EAGLE AWARD
James Gleason, President & CEO of Vexus Fiber

Presented for making outstanding contributions to independent cable operators and providing critical leadership to help build support for new laws and regulations designed for smaller, full-service communications providers.

LYN SIMPSON GRASSROOTS SPIRIT AWARD
Marty Carollo, All West Communications

Presented to a company or individual embodying the passion and commitment that Lyn brought to the small operator community in her role as an ACAC founding member in the early 1990s. The award underscores the value of commitment, dedication, and sacrifice to the independent video and broadband business.

ACAC PARTNERSHIP AWARD
OpenVault Founder & CEO Mark Trudeau

This award is for partnership, commitment and support for ACAC and independent video and broadband businesses everywhere. OpenVault is a market-leading source of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns.

ROB SHEMA SERVANT LEADERSHIP AWARD
Mike Bowker, COO of Cable One, ACAC Vice Chairman
Pat Thompson, President of Pat Thompson Co. LLC

This award is given to an individual who through his or her career has put selfless service to others above themselves. The first winner of the award was its namesake, Rob Shema, who served at ACA Connects for 15 years as its EVP of Membership and Finance.

Read the full announcement here.

ACA Connects

