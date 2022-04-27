Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Aamir Hussain named chief technology and product officer at Liberty Latin America

Light Reading 4/27/2022
DENVER – Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or "LLA") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announced today that Aamir Hussain will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Product Officer. Mr. Hussain was formerly the Chief Product Officer and SVP, Verizon Business at Verizon.

Mr. Hussain will lead Liberty Latin America's Technology & Innovation (T&I) team across the Company's operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. He will be responsible for network platforms, product development, information technology, and security across the Company's footprint.

Aamir is an international technology executive with experience in operations and technology functions within the cable and telecom industry. He brings significant expertise in a range of sectors including consumer and financial enterprises, the wireless industry, and technology, media, and telecommunications. Most recently, Aamir was Chief Product Officer and SVP, Verizon Business at Verizon. Aamir has also held senior leadership roles at Liberty Global, Covad, TELUS, Collinear Networks, and Qwest. Aamir has 11 patents in telecommunications.

Aamir holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Florida and a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition, he has completed leadership, innovation, and strategy training at Harvard University, the INSEAD Business School in France, and the International School of Business Management in Switzerland.

Read the full announcement here.

Liberty Latin America

