Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

A critical piece of Comcast's DOCSIS 4.0 puzzle begins to fall into place

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/2/2022
Comment (0)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – A critical piece of Comcast's Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) strategy will start to fall into place by mid-year, when the operator takes possession of a prototype of an FDX Amplifier.

If the product works as advertised, the FDX Amplifier stands to change the game for Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), enabling Comcast to deploy the technology across the bulk of its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks.

The aforementioned FDX Amplifier prototype did not make an appearance at last week's '10G Showcase' at CableLabs, but Comcast did present a set of demos that showed off its latest DOCSIS 4.0-related handiwork. (Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)
The aforementioned FDX Amplifier prototype did not make an appearance at last week's "10G Showcase" at CableLabs, but Comcast did present a set of demos that showed off its latest DOCSIS 4.0-related handiwork.
(Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)

Full Duplex DOCSIS, a flavor of D4.0 that allows upstream and downstream traffic to run in a shared block of spectrum, was originally developed for so-called "fiber-deep" HFC networks where there's no amplifiers between the home and the node – something cable engineers refer to as an "N+0" architecture. By housing the necessary echo-cancellation capabilities in the amplifier, rather than only in the node, the FDX Amplifier will put Comcast in a position to deploy Full Duplex DOCSIS in HFC networks that are not upgraded to N+0.

Speaking here last week at the CableLabs "10G Showcase" event, Elad Nafshi, Comcast's executive VP and chief network officer, said the FDX Amplifier enables the operator to target Full Duplex DOCSIS in N+6 architectures.

Comcast has a blend of N+0 and N+X architectures deployed, but declined to detail the composition of its current HFC network. As a possible reference point, Charter VP of Engineering John Williams said here last week that N+4 is "pretty typical" of the HFC network composition today at Charter.

Prototype almost in-hand, silicon still in development

Comcast hasn't formally signaled when the FDX Amplifier will be ready for commercial deployment, but it's clear that the product is well down the road of development.

Noting that a study group focused on the FDX Amplifier kicked off in 2018, Rob Howald, Comcast's VP of network architecture, said work on the technology has accelerated in recent months. The current expectation is that Comcast will have FDX Amplifier prototypes in the lab by July 2022. That tracks with an expectation expressed at last year's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, when Comcast engineering execs estimated that FDX Amplifier trials could begin in 2022, with deployments possibly to follow sometime in 2023.

A key aim, Howald said, is to be able to drop FDX Amplifiers into existing amplifier locations on HFC networks built to 1GHz or 1.2GHz, while keeping the existing coax and passive devices in place. "It's a big focus for us to make that happen," he said.

Howald referenced CommScope and Broadcom among the vendor partners involved in the development of the FDX Amplifier, confirming what Light Reading first reported in March. Harmonic has also been referenced among suppliers involved in the FDX Amplifier project.

"We feel really good about being able to deliver an FDX Amplifier into an architecture that is not N+0 in the Comcast footprint," Howald said. "You're going to hear a lot about that in the second half of the year."

Howald declined to pinpoint how close Comcast is to getting the silicon that will power FDX Amplifiers, noting only that the operator is "working closely" with chipmakers to get that piece added into the ecosystem as quickly as possible.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
Huawei iMaster NCE-IP Launches Path Computing Element, Embarking on IP Network Automation By Huawei
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE